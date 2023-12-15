REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.13 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
REV Group Price Performance
REVG stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. REV Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.
REV Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.
Institutional Trading of REV Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
