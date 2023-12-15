Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 195,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RITM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 747,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,020. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

