Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) a C$6.00 Price Target

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s previous close.

OLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE OLA traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$4.09. 614,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.25. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.324547 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

