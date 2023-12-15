RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,965. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

