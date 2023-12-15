Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.3%.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 560,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,449. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

