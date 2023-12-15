Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.3%.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 560,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,449. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
