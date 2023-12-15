Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Safe has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $39.52 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00004500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00125853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00026444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002334 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 903.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.03681553 USD and is up 9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.