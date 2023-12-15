Sage Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.1% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,692. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

