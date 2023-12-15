SALT Market Cap Achieves $3.53 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 87.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $32,799.25 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017118 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,132.87 or 0.99979286 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010214 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003658 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01407629 USD and is down -68.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34,424.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

