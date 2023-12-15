Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 729,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

