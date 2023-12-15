Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,947 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. 184,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,144. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $75.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.