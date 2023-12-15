Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,947 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. 184,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,144. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $75.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

