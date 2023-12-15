Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 186 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.73. 98,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,375. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.82.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

