Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 90,420 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $55.02. 652,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

