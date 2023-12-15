Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 73,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,663. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $75.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

