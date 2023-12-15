Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,190,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.82. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

