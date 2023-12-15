Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Okta comprises approximately 2.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 199.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.82. 1,321,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,313. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.92. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,542 shares of company stock worth $2,001,505. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

