Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 22,764,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,772,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

