Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Update

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Shapeways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways Stock Performance

NYSE:SHPW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,099. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shapeways ( NYSE:SHPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 119.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Shapeways in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shapeways

About Shapeways

(Get Free Report)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.