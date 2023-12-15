Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.12

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 929303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

