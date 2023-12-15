Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Drops By 25.9%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 74,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bank7

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,395.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $251,472. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Stock Performance

BSVN traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $28.22. 43,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,790. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $259.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Articles

