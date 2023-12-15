Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Declines By 13.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,536,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.32. 70,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

