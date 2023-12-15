Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Increases By 88.2%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ICMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 32,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,860. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

