Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Drops By 43.0%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Research Solutions news, insider Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $2,817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,432,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,508,664.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,303,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,729,773.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSSS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.75 on Friday. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

