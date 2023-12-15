Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Expands By 48.1%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Westaim Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

