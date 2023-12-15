Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Expands By 48.1%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Westaim Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.
Westaim Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westaim
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.