Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Expands By 54.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the November 15th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WildBrain Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $0.87 on Friday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDBF. Benchmark cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting segments. The Content Business segment is involved in the production of proprietary content, and licensing and distribution of content and royalties from owned IP.

