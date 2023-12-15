SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.64% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

