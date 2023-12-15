SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700,109 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance
Shares of EWX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.