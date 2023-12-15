SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700,109 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWX stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

