Spirit Airlines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 61,154 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 28,318 put options.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.25. 2,977,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $29,618,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

