Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,316 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 2.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $152.25. 561,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.88. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $152.34. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.60, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

