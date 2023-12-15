Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.17

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.17 and traded as low as C$42.71. Sprott shares last traded at C$44.62, with a volume of 21,708 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sprott from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Sprott Stock Performance
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of C$40.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.7800623 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.34%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
