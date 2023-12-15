Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$8.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Bonterra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$84.91 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1301653 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
