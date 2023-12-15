Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. 4,890,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,321,885. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

