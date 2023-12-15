Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Rocket Lab USA Call Options (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,198 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,747 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,498,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after buying an additional 1,478,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

