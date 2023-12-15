Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 145,530 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical volume of 54,723 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $799,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 692,841 shares of company stock worth $6,994,487. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,871,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,626. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

