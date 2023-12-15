Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,202,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,166,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

