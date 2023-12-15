Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 939 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,906,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.46. 496,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,701. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

