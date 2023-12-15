Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,608,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,903 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 11.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $223,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. 483,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

