TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.08

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.08 and traded as high as C$52.42. TC Energy shares last traded at C$52.35, with a volume of 4,480,034 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.47.

TC Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.09. The stock has a market cap of C$54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1453815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,657.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

