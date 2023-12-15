Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $170.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,803. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $164.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

