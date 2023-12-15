The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

BA stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,887,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

