The China Fund, Inc. (CHN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.02 on January 10th

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The China Fund Price Performance

The China Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 9,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

