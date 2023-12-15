The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 3,320,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,964. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

