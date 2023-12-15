The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,809.99

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,809.99 ($22.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,861 ($23.36). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,783.50 ($22.39), with a volume of 883,445 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEIR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($27.37) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,157.50 ($27.08).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,808.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,810.18. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,921.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

