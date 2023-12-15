Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 15%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 304,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 91,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Theralase Technologies Trading Down 17.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

