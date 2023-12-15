Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $522.06. The stock had a trading volume of 832,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,909. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.41 and its 200-day moving average is $509.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

