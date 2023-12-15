Thomasville National Bank Has $863,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

