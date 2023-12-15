Thomasville National Bank Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,945. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.21. The stock had a trading volume of 744,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,188. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

