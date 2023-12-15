Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

