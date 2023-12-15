Thomasville National Bank Sells 13,676 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 30,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $524.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

