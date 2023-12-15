Thomasville National Bank Sells 306 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.07. 1,297,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,346. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.34 and a 200-day moving average of $382.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

