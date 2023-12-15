Thomasville National Bank Sells 348 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,688. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

